Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, officers with the Union Police department along with firefighters were called to a home on Pasture Drive for a disturbance.
Police say when crews arrived, they discovered a vehicle engulfed in flames and a man standing in the driveway consuming alcohol watching it burn.
Firefighters told deputies the suspect, later identified as Kenneth Wayne Peigler, Jr, went back into the home after they arrived.
Deputies say they ordered Peigler to exit the home, who then did so while holding a case of beer. According to the sheriff's office, Peigler stated that a female acquaintance set the vehicle on fire.
Police spoke with the woman Peigler mentioned who told officers that Peigler was mad because she would not speak with him. According to officers, she told them that Peigler went outside and started busting the windows out of her car.
The woman told officers she asked Peigler why he set the vehicle on fire and he responded saying if she would speak to him he would put the fire out.
The victim told officers that she was in fear for her life, her daughter's life and her grandson's life so they walked down the road to call 9-11.
Peigler was arrested and charged with arson, third degree.
