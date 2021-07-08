TRANSLYVANIA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office says they were dispatched to a residence in reference to a gunshot wound.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on scene to find Billy Jack Gage III (BJ) had been shot in the abdomen by Billy Jack Gage Jr. (Billy). Deputies say BJ was taken to Mission Hospital with serious injuries resulting from the shooting. Billy compiled with all of the officer's orders and was detained, says deputies. They go on to say the witness was also detained as a precaution.
Deputies say investigators believe, based on the investigation, that BJ assaulted his father Billy. They go on to say Billy asked BJ to leave the residence, but BJ refused to leave his parent's residence then re-approached Billy in a threatening manner, at which time Billy shot BJ in the abdomen.
Deputies say after a consultation with the District Attorney's Office, no charges are being sought against Billy Jack Gage Jr. at this time for the shooting. Charges for assault have been filed against Billy Jack Gage III, says deputies.
This is an ongoing investigation.
MORE NEWS: Deputies: Scene cleared after suspicious package found in parking lot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.