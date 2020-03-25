GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are responding to reports of a gunshot wound that came in Wednesday evening.
Dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the scene at the Boulder Creek apartments on Furman Hall Road came in around 7:35 p.m. Details were limited, but we were told deputies were on scene.
We then heard from Lt. Jimmy Bolt with GCSO, who confirmed an adult man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a hospital for treatment. The injury appears non-life-threatening, per Bolt.
As of writing, a suspect has not been identified. Anyone with information should call 23-CRIME.
