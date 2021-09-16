SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One man was shot in the leg after a verbal argument over a trailer turned physical, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, shortly after 5 p.m. two men were involved in a verbal argument at a house over a trailer on Peachtree Road.
Deputies say the argument turned physical with both men pushing each other. They say as one of the men left the scene he fired a gun at the other man striking him in the leg.
Deputies say the victim was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center and they have identified the man who fired the gun.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
