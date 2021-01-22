GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office say that a man is in custody after a shooting incident along Rita St. in Gaffney on Tuesday evening.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies encountered a man with a gunshot wound to his face and was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional. The victim said that an unknown man showed up to his front door and shot him in the face, according to deputies.
Deputies say that Jarrett Nickolas Blanton confessed to the shooting and was arrested on Thursday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
The sheriff's office says that the victim is expected to survive the shooting injuries.
