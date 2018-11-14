GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies responded to a reported victim of a gunshot wound to the leg Wednesday evening.
County dispatch tells FOX Carolina deputies arrived on scene around 10:50 p.m. on Old Buncombe Road. The address given to us is listed as a mobile home park.
Greenville County deputies later released more information about the shooting. According to GCSO, the call came in around 10:45 p.m. The male victim was found with the non-life threatening wound. He was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment.
GCSO continues to investigate the incident.
