WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are investigating a shooting that sent a man to a local hospital Friday evening.
ACSO says they responded to Foghorn Court in Williamston around 8 p.m. in reference to the shooting. They found the man, who had been shot at least one time. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, and his injuries are unknown at this time.
Sgt. JT Foster says detectives and forensic investigators responded, and that there is no threat to the public.
Stay tuned for updates.
