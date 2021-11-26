GREENVILLE SC (FOX Carolina)- One man was shot near Furman Hall Road on Friday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say they responded to the area at around 12:15 p.m. and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The victim was hospitalized and his condition is unknown at this time, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies say there is currently no suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
