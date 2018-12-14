UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot in Union County Thursday night.
Deputies said they were called to Furman L Findley Highway in reference to a gunshot victim around 10 p.m.
EMS was with the victim, a 28-year-old man, when deputies arrived.
The victim reportedly told deputies he was driving to work at the Belk Distribution Center when a vehicle pulled up beside him and someone inside the car started shooting.
The patient was taken to Spartanburg Regional for treatment.
Deputies said they found multiple bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle.
The suspect has not been identified.
