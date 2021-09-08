BUNCOMBE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding a man who shot at a car, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.
Boyzel Romero White, Jr., 40, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a gun at an occupied moving vehicle, discharging a gun on education property, injury to real property and driving while license is revoked, according to the Office.
Deputies were sent to Arden because of someone shooting a gun from one vehicle to another, according to the Buncombe and Henderson County Sheriff’s Offices.
After an investigation, White was charged.
If you know where White is or have seen him, you’re asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.
