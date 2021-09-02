GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding two people accused of stealing flower pots from a child development center, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened at the Golden Strip Child Development Center on Howard Street in Simpsonville July 29, according to the Office.
A man driving a brownish/grayish colored car got out of the driver’s seat and stole four flower pots, according to deputies.
The stolen flower pots were bout by the faculty and staff members due to them not having a PTA to finance their beautification project.
There were two large black pots and two smaller gray pots, according to the Office.
The total estimated value of the pots us $220.
If you recognize the car in the above picture or know anything about the incident, you’re asked to call Investigator Skinner at 864-399-0876 or email him at jskinner@greenvillecount.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.