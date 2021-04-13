GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies say that a man received injuries after he was struck by a vehicle on White Horse Road on Saturday night.
Deputies say that the incident happened outside of Club Twist on White Horse Rd. at around 4:05 AM. EMS arrived on the scene, and they began an investigation.
According to deputies, the victim was in a vehicle with some acquittances and asked to be dropped off. When the car pulled over, someone in the car pushed him out onto the ground, where an unknown vehicle hit him.
Deputies added that the investigation is ongoing.
