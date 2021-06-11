ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man has been taken into custody after detectives found two firearms and crack cocaine in his car during a traffic stop, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office says detectives with the Special Investigations Division conducted the stop on Walnut Drive. They go on to say 16 grams of crack cocaine and two firearms were taken off the streets of Anderson.
According to deputies, after a brief struggle Marsell Palmore was taken to the Anderson County Detention Center. Deputies say Palmore was charged with trafficking crack cocaine, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon during a crime of violence, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
