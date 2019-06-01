GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a man took his own life Saturday in front of the Cremation Society on White Horse Road.
According to GCSO, deputies responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. and found the man in his car, upset over some kind of family dispute. GCSO says they tried to get him to leave the car, but he refused and presented a note that indicated he had suicidal intentions. After he refused to speak further with deputies, the sheriff's office says a negotiator took over and learned the man had a plastic knife. GCSO also says the man reportedly wanted to be shot by deputies.
During this time, GCSO says they obtained emergency commitment papers from a probate judge to get the man evaluated for treatment. Once the papers were in hand, deputies tried to lure him out to no avail. At that time, deputies say they busted the rear glass of the car, but the man got a handgun from his center console and shot himself one time. EMS rendered aid, but the man passed away a short time later.
GCSO says no deputies fired their weapons or were injured while responding.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office is also on scene.
