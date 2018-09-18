INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Inman Police Department announced Tuesday that a man and three teens were arrested after a string of armed robberies at convenience stores.
The robberies took place between August 6 and September 17 at the Hot Spot on Highway 292, two Circle K stores on Asheville Highway, the Dollar General on Asheville Highway, and the Inman Fast Stop on Asheville.
The Circle K at 12020 Asheville Highway was hit three times. The one at 9580 Asheville Highway was hit twice. The Hot Spot was also hit twice.
Deputies said investigators were able to track down the suspects’ vehicle after the Circle K was hit for the third time on Monday.
The vehicle was spotted in Lyman and deputies said police there were able to pull the vehicle over.
The driver was arrested for driving under suspension.
Deputies said they went to the driver’s home and detained two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old for questioning.
All four were eventually charged in the crime spree. The 16-year-olds were charged as adults.
Below are the suspects and the charges they face:
Rakeem Deshawn Wilkins, 27, of Harris Street in Inman, SC, 29349 was charged with one count of attempted armed robbery and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Benjamin Luke Easler, 16, of Tracy Grove Road in Hendersonville was charged with 8 counts of armed robbery, 8 counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and 1 count of attempted armed robbery.
Leander Ashling Rodriguez, 16, also of Harris Street, was charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery.
The 14-year-old juvenile was charged with 3 counts of armed robbery, 1 count of attempted armed robbery, and is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice. The child’s name is not being released.
“It appears the Wilkins suspect is in a relationship with the mother of the Rodriguez suspect, since she was in the car with Wilkins when Lyman PD pulled them over yesterday afternoon,” Lt. Kevin Bobo stated in a news release.
Bobo said deputies believe Easler was living with Wilkins and Rodriguez but had not been reported missing or wanted by law enforcement in North Carolina.
“All of us are sincerely thankful that no convenience store employee, customer, or witness was injured during this crime spree, and that no officers or citizens were put in harm’s way when the suspects were apprehended yesterday afternoon,” Bobo stated. “Chief Keith Tucker with the Inman Police Department shared that if a concerned citizen had not come forward with some valuable information last week, these cases wouldn’t have been resolved yesterday.”
