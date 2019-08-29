GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said a man was arrested and charged with kidnapping after attempting to abduct a child from outside a Goodwill store.
It happened Sunday afternoon at the store on West Blue Ridge Drive.
Deputies said a grandmother was walking with her grandchildren when she bent down to help one of the kids tie a shoe. At that point, deputies said Jose Jesus Navarrette, 56, grabbed one of her granddaughters and walked off with her. The grandmother was able to catch Navarrette and pull her grandchild back into her arms. She then pushed the man away and took all the children in the store to get them away from him and call for help.
Deputies said Navarrete continued to follow her into the store and behind the sales counter, where a store employee and another customer called 911.
Deputies said Navarrete was taken into custody at the scene and charged with kidnapping.
Naverrete is locked up at the Greenville County Detention Center with no bond.
Online jail records show ICE has placed a hold on Navarrete.
