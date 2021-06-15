ANDERSONVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office say a man has been arrested after they found more than 130 Diazepam pills in his man car.
Deputies say Danny Buford was stopped on Whitehall Road in Anderson for driving into oncoming lanes of traffic. They go on to say that during a search of his car they found him to be in possession of Diazepam pills.
Deputies arrested Buford, but while they were traveling to the Anderson County Detention Center Buford tried to sneak the meth he had on him into the back seat, says deputies. Deputies say he failed.
Deputies mention that Buford was charged with possession with the intent to distribute meth as well as Diazepam.
