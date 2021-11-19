GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help identifying a man wanted for breaking into a home and stealing money, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened at a home on Clifton Grove Way in Simpsonville, according to the Office.
The man went in through a window and stole a significant amount of money.
If you recognize anything about the suspect, you’re asked to call Investigator Campbell at 864-467-8318 or Crimestoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
