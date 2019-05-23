Belton, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man who was wanted after a shooting May 20 shooting on Finley Road in Belton was found dead in Myrtle Beach.
Deputies said 45-year-old William Carroll Brown shot his brother after the two got into an argument and then fled the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
Deputies said warrants were signed charging Brown with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
On Thursday afternoon, deputies said they had been contacted by the Myrtle Beach Police Department and notified that Brown had been found dead in a motel in the coastal city.
