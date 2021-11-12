CHESTER COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man wanted for kidnapping and carjacking two juveniles in Laurens County has been arrested in Florida, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
Curtis Tompkins of Greenwood is charged with attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, carjacking, pointing and presenting a gun and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Office.
Tompkins was arrested Thursday after law enforcement spotted the Chevrolet Camaro he stole from the juveniles in Florida and a brief chase.
The incident began Monday, Nov. 8 when deputies in Chester County went to the area of Mountain Gap Road and Highway 97 after they were told of two juveniles knocking on doors, saying they were carjacked and kidnapped, according to deputies.
The juveniles told deputies that on Sunday, Nov. 7 they were fueling up the Camaro at a Pilot gas station in Clinton when a man, later identified as Tompkins, asked for a ride and showed a sum of cash.
The juveniles agreed and after s short while, Tompkins pulled out a gun. He then took one of the juvenile’s cell phones and began ordering them around, pointing the gun and saying he would hurt them.
Tompkins eventually told the juveniles to stop at the QT gas station in Richburg, South Carolina to refuel.
At some point after that stop, Tompkins began driving the car and drove on Mountain Gap Road in the direction of Highway 97. Tompkins then stopped the car and told one juvenile to get out and the other to stay in the car.
However, both juveniles ran, and Tompkins left with the car.
Tompkins is now at the Putnam County Florida Detention Center waiting extradition to South Carolina.
Tomkins will also face charges in Putnam County, Florida.
