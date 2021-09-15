HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding a man charged with felony peeping, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies need your help finding Daniel Farmer, according to the Office.
If you’ve seen farmer or know where he is, you’re asked to call Det. Scott Aly at 828-694-3176.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.