WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted for a knife assault incident that happened on August 13 has been booked into jail after he was arrested in Georgia.
Deputies said 35-year-old William Mark Mize Jr. is accused of cutting a victim’s arm with a knife on Rainbow Row in Westminster.
Mize is also facing charges after he was accuse of stealing items from a Goodwill donation trailer and then setting fire to that tractor trailer on August 11.
Mize’s charges include Third Degree Burglary, Petit Larceny, Third Degree Arson, Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Violent Crime.
Deputies said Mize is also facing a bench warrant from the city of Walhalla.
