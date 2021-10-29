SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced that they charged a suspect wanted in connection to multiple recent incidents.
Deputies said they responded to reports of a domestic disturbance near Seneca on Wednesday night. At that location, they located 28-year-old Gregory Scott Clark Greynolds, Jr., who had outstanding arrest warrants for First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, First Offense Sex Offender Registry Violation and Third Degree Domestic Violence.
Deputies said Greynolds, Jr. was also wanted by the Seneca Police Department for a Violation of Probation and had charges of Second Degree Assault and Battery.
Deputies and an officer from the Seneca Police Department took Greynolds Jr. into custody at an apartment on Brookwood Drive. They then booked him into to the Detention Center at around 9:41 a.m. on Thursday.
According to deputies, Greynolds, Jr.'s Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor charge came from an investigator from the Criminal Investigations Division. The investigation showed that he had sexual relations with a teenager earlier this year. That charge was later upgraded to a First Degree offense once investigators learned that the victim was under the age of 16 and that Greynolds, Jr. had previously been convicted of a crime that required him to register as a sex offender.
During the same investigation, deputies charged 24-year-old Richard William Mathews, Jr. of Seneca with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. Deputies said Mathews, Jr. was accused of providing alcohol to a minor.
Greynolds, Jr.'s Third Degree Domestic Violence charge came from an investigation into an incident earlier this year. Deputies said he allegedly assaulted a female from his household on July 23.
Currently, Greynolds, Jr. is in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center. He was denied bond on his Criminal Sexual Conduct charge. He will appear before a Circuit Court Judge later for a bond hearing for that charge.
Greynolds, Jr. was given a combined $8,500.00 surety bond on the Sex Offender Registry charge, the Domestic Violence charge and the Assault and Battery charge
