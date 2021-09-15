OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding a man wanted on outstanding warrants for an incident that happened in November of 2020, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
Evan Michael Hood, 41, is wanted on charges of carjacking and grand larceny, according to the Office.
Deputies say Hood stole a 1996 Honda Accord from someone at gunpoint on Knollwood Drive near Mountain View Drive near Seneca.
Hood is also accused of taking things inside the car, which included two cell phones. The car was later found by the Office Dec. 9, 2020.
Investigators also have evidence that an unidentified person also helped Hood. They’ve been gathering evidence and following up on leads into the investigation as well.
Hood also has an outstanding general sessions bench warrant.
If you’ve seen Hood or know anything about the incident, you’re asked to call the Office at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
