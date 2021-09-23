GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding a person they want to talk with about a July assault and theft, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies released information about the man on July 8, saying he was involved with an assault on someone that happened at 6000 White Horse Rd., according to the Office.
Investigators haven’t gotten any credible leads in the case and are asking anyone who may have information to call Crimestoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
