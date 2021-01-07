SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Oconee County deputies said a man wanted for sex crimes against three underage victims was booked into the county jail on Wednesday after being transported by deputies in Kentucky.
Deputies said they began investigating in April of last year after receiving reports that
William Schyler Ferguson, 22, had been inappropriately touching three children.
Deputies said their investigation revealed evidence that the suspect touched the three victims sometime between April of 2017 and May of 2018.
Ferguson was charged with three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – Third Degree and was given a combined $60,000 personal recognizance bond. Ferguson remains in custody at the Detention Center and will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of bond if and when he is released.
