Waterloo, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Laurens County said they are searching for a man who ran when they were executing a warrant Thursday morning.
Deputies said the suspect, Daniel Wayne Teitsort, is wanted for unlawful conduct toward a child.
Deputies went to take custody of the child at an address on Neptune Drive after receiving a court order from a county in Illinois.
"According to agencies in Illinois, it appears that Mr. Teitsort fled the state with the infant child after the court order was obtained," Captain Robert Wilkie stated in a news release. "Mr. Teitsort was then tracked to the location on Neptune Drive, at which time the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office became involved."
When deputies arrived, they said Teitsort ran off and left the infant child behind.
The child is safe and the suspect was last seen running through the woods along a side road off Dillard Road, near U.S. 221, deputies said.
Deputies do not believe Teitsort is armed or a threat to the community.
Deputies said Friday the search for Teitsort was ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967 or Crime Stoppers at 864-68-Crime.
The child is in emergency protective custody with DSS.
