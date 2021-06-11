SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says the man wanted on a sex crime charge was taken into custody on the evening of Friday, June 11.
Deputies say 30-year-old Nathan Ashley Neal was seen walking down Lawerence Bridge Road in the area of Old Clemson Hwy. Deputies go on to say Neal was located and taken into custody at 8:16 p.m.
He was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center by deputies, who arrived at the jail with Neal around 8:36 p.m.
Deputies say the suspect, Nathan Ashley Neal, is charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Criminal Sexual Conduct – Third Degree.
Neal is accused of attempting to sexually assault a victim at the Days Inn location on North Radio Station Road near Seneca, according to deputies. Deputies say they were dispatched to the location at around 2:43 a.m. on Friday. The victim told them that Neal assaulted her and attempted to rape her, according to deputies. They add that paramedics were called to the scene to check on the victim.
Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, deputies obtained an arrest warrant against Neal.
The Sheriff's Office says it is continuing its investigation. They go on to say in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation and that of the victim they will not release any information that could identify the victim in the case.
