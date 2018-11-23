GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Cherokee County deputies said they were dispatched to a home in Gaffney Thanksgiving night in reference to a man making threats with a gun.
Deputies said they were dispatched around 11:14 p.m. Thursday. Upon their arrival, they found an elderly woman bleeding from the back of her head.
The woman told deputies that her son, Ronald Jack Farmer, had hit her in the head after an argument ensued of Thanksgiving dinner. She was taken from the home and transported to a local church where an ambulance met her.
Deputies said there were several other people inside the home and Farmer would not allow them to leave. Eventually, officials were able to talk Farmer into letting his father, sister and nephew out of the house.
The Cherokee County SWAT Team was then deployed and a standoff ensued. Officers and negotiators were able to convince Farmer to drop his weapons and placed him under arrest at 5:11 a.m. Friday.
The 54-year-old was charged with assault and battery third degree, though deputies say the incident is under investigation and additional charges could be filed.
As of Friday afternoon, Farmer remained incarcerated at the Cherokee County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.