SPARTANBURG CO., SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg deputies said a man who dragged his dog behind his car Friday night has been charged.
Lt. Kevin Bobo said a deputy was flagged down by a concerned citizen at a QuickTrip Friday night around 10:30.
Deputies said a man pulled into the parking lot in a truck that had been dragging a dog on a chain behind it; ultimately killing the animal.
The deputy approached the man and brought the dog to his attention.
Deputies said the man appeared to be unaware of the dog being chained to his car, and became emotional after identifying the deceased dog as his own.
Lt. Bobo said the man did not seem to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The deputy called an animal control officer with Environmental Enforcement.
After responding to the man's house, deputies said the officer found three other dogs who were properly cared for.
The agency continued its investigation and said Saturday they would charge the man with ill treatment of animals.
"While empathizing with those citizens that are emotional, we still have to make decisions based on all the facts of the incident and the applicable law," said Bobo.
This is an ongoing investigation.
