CROSS HILL, SC (FOX Carolina) – Laurens County deputies said a man and woman were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a shooting.
The shooting happened at an address on Ballard Road.
Deputies said they believe the man arrived and fired shots at a woman and at a locksmith who was changing locks on the residence.
The locksmith was not hit but the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. Both the locksmith and the woman were able to get into the home to safety.
Deputies said the man then shot himself before they arrived on scene. Since then, LCSO says the man has died.
Deputies said the shooting is being investigated as a case of domestic violence.
The investigation is ongoing.
MORE NEWS - Home of the World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales welcomes first foal of 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.