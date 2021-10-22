GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man who shared custody of a child with a woman found dead in a Greer home has turned himself in following an outstanding warrant, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Warrants say John Joey Mello, 61, took the child that he and Christina Parcell shared custody with out of the country, preventing Parcell from receiving her court ordered visitation.
Lt. Ryan Flood said upon his arrival back in the United States, Mello turned himself in Thursday evening and has been charged with custody order pending/transport of child under 16 years after not returning the child to Parcell within 72 hours.
Mello is currently at the Greenville County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
