GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office say one person has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Lakeside Road in Greenville on Sunday.
Deputies say that they arrived on scene at 10:06 p.m. and located a male victim with at least one gunshot wound. They added that the victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Lt. Ryan Flood says 37-year-old Christopher Druvon Kennedy allegedly hit and choked a woman who he has a domestic relationship with. At the time that Kennedy choked the woman, she was holding a 9 month-old baby. Kennedy also attacked a man who tried to intervene to help the woman.
Flood says while Kennedy was attacking the man, the woman located a firearm in Kennedy's clothing and fired at Kennedy when he proceeded to charge after her.
Deputies say Kennedy has been charged with 1st degree Domestic Violence, Unlawful Neglect of a Child, 3rd degree Assault & Battery and Felon in Possession.
