RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Friday that a man who went missing nine days earlier without his necessary medications had been found and was safe.
According to the sheriff's office, 48-year-old Eric Date had been last seen on Oct. 21 around 6 p.m.
On Tuesday, Deputies in McDowell County said that Date's 1998 GMC C6500 dump truck had been found in that county near the entrance to the Linville Caverns.
Just before 10 a.m. Friday, deputies said that Eric Date had been found safe and thanked the public for their assistance.
