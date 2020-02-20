SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sumter County deputies say a man who went missing earlier this week has now made contact with his family.
Sumter County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Robert Berry went missing on February 12, leaving his home on Starks Ferry Road. He reportedly texted a friend the day after, but nobody has heard from him since.
Berry's family reached out to FOX Carolina asking us to spread the word about his disappearance. They're from the Upstate and while they aren't sure if he tried to drive to our area, they were worried since they haven't heard from him.
An update to the original post from Sumter County deputies indicates Berry is no longer missing and has made contact with family.
