SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies said a man who is believed to suffer from dementia near Simpsonville was found safe after he went missing Thursday morning.
Deputies said they had been searching Barry Koss, 69.
He had been last seen at a home on Neely Crossing Lane at around 5 a.m. Thursday.
The GCSO Search and Rescue team began searching the area with air support and K-9s.
Deputies sent an e-mail asking people in the area to be on the lookout for Koss at 10:22 a.m. At 10:32, they sent a follow up email that Koss had been located and was safe.
No other details were released.
