WARNING: The victims' accounts detailed in the warrants and incident reports referenced in this article are violent and disturbing.
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man whose genitals were severed while he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Greenville County in August has now been charged in a sex crime from 2015 after deputies said another victim came forward.
Dennis Slaton, 61, was charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct, first degree after an incident on August 8.
According to warrants, the victim in the case paid Slaton five dollars to drive her to another location, but instead, Slaton reportedly put a knife to the woman’s throat and threatened to kill her if she got out of the car. The warrant states Staton then drove the victim to his home on Kay Drive and again threatened to kill her if she did not perform a sex act.
The victim began fighting Slaton and was eventually able to escape and get help, the warrants state.
The GCSO incident reports for the sex assault state the 49-year-old victim met Slaton, a stranger to her at the time, at a Spinx station and offered him money to drive her to a friend's house.
Once she was in Slaton's pickup truck, the victim told deputies he put a knife to her throat and began shouting that he hated prostitutes because they always took his money. The victim tried to explain that she was not a prostitute but said he continued to poke her with the large knife and told her she owed him $300.
Slaton reportedly took the woman to a brick house and forced her to strip once she was inside. In the middle of forcing the woman to perform a sex act, she told deputies she bit Slaton and was able to grab his knife. She said she stabbed Slaton in the buttocks and then ran out.
Deputies said the victim ran to a nearby Waffle House without any clothes on and asked for help.
Someone at the restaurant gave her a polo shirt and an arriving deputy gave her a pair of jogging pants to wear once they arrived
Deputies also responded to Slaton's neighborhood after getting additional reports of a naked woman running in the streets and asking for help.
They arrived at Slaton's house and said they were advised to use caution because Slaton had a history of aggression toward deputies and multiple firearms.
Deputies said they ordered Slaton out of the house at gunpoint and saw a large amount of blood at his feet and in his groin area.
They ordered Slaton to get down on the ground, where he reportedly told them he did not do anything and that he needed to go to the hospital.
Deputies noted in the incident report that Slaton's genitals had been severed and that he had a stab wound to his left buttock.
The victim's clothes and other personal items were also found at Slaton's home, per the reports.
Slaton's arrest warrants were served on September 12.
Deputies said another victim in a 2015 sex assault came forward after news of Slaton’s September arrest broke.
After investigating, deputies charged Slaton with another count of criminal sexual conduct, first degree for the January 23, 2015 sex assault.
According to the arrest warrant, Slaton also used a knife to threaten the victim, in addition to grabbing her by the throat and threatening her. In the 2015 case, Slaton is accused of urinating on the victim and then forcing her to endure multiple sex acts while threatening to end her life.
Deputies said Slaton was re-arrested Thursday and booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.
