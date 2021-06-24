OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said they found James Roach safe in Seneca Friday.
Deputies say that James was pulling his red wagon on a street within the city when he was found. He was safely returned to the Tribble Center, according to Deputies.
James Roach, 59, went missing from Tribble Center housing in Seneca at 11:30 a.m. Thursday and didn’t show up for his job at Clemson University, according to the Office.
