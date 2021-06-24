OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding a man who went missing Thursday morning and is intellectually disabled and a diabetic, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
James Roach, 59, went missing from Tribble Center housing in Seneca at 11:30 a.m. Thursday and didn’t show up for his job at Clemson University, according to the Office.
Roach was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and an unknown color t-shirt.
Roach is 5-foot-7, weighs around 180 lbs., has a scruffy salt and pepper mustache and a beard, according to deputies.
If you’ve seen Roach or know where he may be, you’re asked to call the Office at 864-638-4111.
