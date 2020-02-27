Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a missing man was found safe Thursday evening after an hours-long search.
According to deputies, 46-year-old James Martin Radecki went missing from his residence in the 900 block of Edwards Road around noon on Thursday.
Radecki may be driving a 2012 Chevy impala with rear-end damage. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.
The sheriff's office says Radecki suffers from various medical disorders which require medication.
Just after 8 p.m. deputies said Radecki had been located and was safe.
