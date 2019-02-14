CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies said they are searching for a suspect who ran off on foot after a chase in the Cooley Springs area.
Deputies said they have K-9 teams and a helicopter searching for a suspect near Strawberry Hill.
Deputies said they attempted to pull over a vehicle with a license plate that did not match the vehicle and the driver refused to stop.
After a short chase, deputies said the driver pulled into a peach field behind a house and ran off.
FOX Carolina has a crew on the way and is working to get additional details.
