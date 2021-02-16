GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch says deputies are currently searching for a suspect escaped custody following an arrest in Greenville County.
According to dispatch, deputies responded to a call for a suspicious person just before 10 p.m. The suspect had been detained but escaped and took off on foot along Anderson Road and East Wilburn Avenue.
Deputies tell us the suspect is 51-year-old Willie Rogers. After learning Mr. Rogers had an active warrant for his arrest, a deputy reportedly placed Rogers in cuffs and put him into the back of the patrol car.
GCSO says when the deputy was preparing to leave, they discovered that Rogers had escaped the patrol car and the backseat door was open. Rogers was last seen wearing a blue plaid hoodie with a black hood.
Dispatch says multiple deputies and K9's are stationed at all nearby intersections searching the area for the escaped suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.
Stay tuned for further updates.
