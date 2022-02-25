MARION, NC (FOX Carolina)- The McDowell County Sheriff's Office announced that detectives recently charged a Marion man following an incident involving a 7-year-old girl.
Deputies said they began investigating the situation when they got a report from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on January 11, 2022. Following their investigation, deputies charged 19-year-old Ronald Chapman with Statutory Sex Offense with a Child by an Adult. According to deputies, evidence showed that Chapman had sexual relations with the 7-year-old victim.
“Such a disturbing crime and not the type of investigation that anyone looks forward to working," said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan. I appreciate Det. Brown and her willingness to step up and help fight for these victims.”
The McDowell County Child Advocacy Center (Lily’s Place) also helped with this investigation.
Chapman was taken to the detention center, where his bond was set at $600,000.
