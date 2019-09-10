MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a Marion was arrested and charged with second-degree forcible rape.
The assault happened on September 5.
Deputies said the victim reported the attack later that day after she was reportedly sexually assaulted by James Ervin Lasher, 27, of Holly Street.
Lasher and the victim knew one another.
MORE NEWS - SCHP hosts car show to raise money for S.C. Special Olympics
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.