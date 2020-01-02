Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged a Marion man with trafficking opium or heroin.
According to deputies, on December 13, 56-year-old Perry Todd Conner of Greasy Creek Road in Marion, was arrested following a search of his home.
Marion police, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, the Rutherford County Sheriff's office all assisted in the arrest.
Police say Conner was found with 44 Roxicodone pain pills, other pain medication and 18 firearms.
