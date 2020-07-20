MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office announced a 25-year-old man has been charged after he reportedly had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a minor.
Deputies say the family of a 15-year-old female came to the agency to report allegations of the relationship.
As a result of an investigation, Detective Billie Brown with the Sheriff's Office charged Lee Dylan Wilson, of Jackson Road in Marion, with statutory rape.
MORE NEWS:
Greenville Co. Schools makes changes to in-person school calendar for weeks when students can attend 2 days
State police: driver charged after striking, killing Franklin Co. deputy on I-85
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.