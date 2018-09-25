Greenville County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for five suspects after a business owner was kidnapped and forced to return home, where he and his wife were brutally beaten and his wife was shot.
Deputies said they were called after a worker found the W.E. Willis Grocery store on Highway 414 in disarray.
Deputies said they followed up by visiting Mr. Willis' address on Sweetgum Road.
They found the door unlocked and Mr. Willis and his wife inside. Both were tied up and the wife had been shot.
Both victims had also been brutally attacked.
The wife was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Deputies said five masked suspects approached Willis as he left his store just after 4 a.m.
The suspects forced him into his car and drove to his house.
The house was also ransacked.
Willis' vehicle had been recovered as of Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies are still working to identify the suspects.
Deputies ask anyone in the Green Valley community to check their surveillance footage from this morning for any signs of the suspects.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.