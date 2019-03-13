GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies said a man wearing a facemask was taken into custody after an attempted robbery Pandora’s Box on Augusta Road.
Deputies and K-9s were called to the scene and emergency dispatchers said law enforcement setup a perimeter around the store between Augusta and Crestfield roads.
The suspect may have been armed with a gun tucked under his shirt, dispatchers said.
No one was hurt.
Later, deputies announced that Michael Eugene Howard, 35, was taken into custody. They said someone spotted him running along Crestfield Drive, and he was arrested shortly after.
Deputies said Howard did get away with money, though it was all recovered during his arrest.
