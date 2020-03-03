Old Fort, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County say they have arrested a man following a high speed pursuit that stretched 11 miles.
Deputies say at 10:30 p.m. Monday night, while patrolling U.S. 221 North Business they observed a Subaru Forester with an invalid tag.
While trying to stop the vehicle, deputies say it turned around, traveling south back toward U.S. 70 West leading deputies on a chase going into Old Fort and onto U.S. 70 West.
Deputies say the driver, later identified as 56-year-old Kevin Ward Danielson of Deacon Drive in Marion, jumped from the moving vehicle and ran down an embankment leading deputies on a foot pursuit before he was captured shortly thereafter.
According to the sheriff's office, multiple times during the 11-mile pursuit Danielson crossed the center line, ran through stop lights, and reached high speeds.
Danielson was charged with fleeing to elude arrest, aggressive driving, speeding and driving while license revoked. He was previously wanted for failure to appear. The sheriff's office said Danielson faces additional charges from the N.C. Highway Patrol.
