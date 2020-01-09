McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man after they say he threw hot soup on his girlfriend.
32-year-old Thomas William Dalton was arrested following a domestic dispute.
Deputies say at 6:19 p.m. on January 5, they responded to a home on Laurel Ridge Drive. The sheriff's office says during an argument with his girlfriend Dalton threw hot soup onto the victim.
Dalton was charged with inflicting serious injury and assault on a female.
He was taken to the McDowell County Detention Center.
